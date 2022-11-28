Paul Pepper: Dean Noah Manring, MU College of Engineering & Todd Davison, Maples Rep Theatre

The University of Missouri's College of Engineering is celebrating a milestone anniversary: 150 years! And what better way to honor those 150 years than with a book celebrating the events, the places, and the people that made it all happen. Guest: NOAH MANRING, Dean, MU College of Engineering | Also, Maples Repertory Theatre artistic director TODD DAVISON is here to talk about 'A Tuna Christmas', the final show of the 2022 season! (4:42) November 28, 2022