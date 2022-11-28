© 2022 University of Missouri - KBIA
radio_friends_1400.jpg
Radio Friends with Paul Pepper

Paul Pepper: Dean Noah Manring, MU College of Engineering & Todd Davison, Maples Rep Theatre

Published November 28, 2022 at 8:50 AM CST
Noah Manring
1 of 2  — Noah Manring.jpg
Noah Manring
Todd Davison
2 of 2  — Todd Davison.jpg
Todd Davison

The University of Missouri's College of Engineering is celebrating a milestone anniversary: 150 years! And what better way to honor those 150 years than with a book celebrating the events, the places, and the people that made it all happen. Guest: NOAH MANRING, Dean, MU College of Engineering | Also, Maples Repertory Theatre artistic director TODD DAVISON is here to talk about 'A Tuna Christmas', the final show of the 2022 season! (4:42) November 28, 2022

Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the senior media producer at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of Views of the News and Radio Friends with Paul Pepper.
See stories by Travis McMillen
Paul Pepper
Paul Pepper has been a fixture on the mid-Missouri airwaves since 1969. He started hosting Radio Friends with Paul Pepper in 2009 after a remarkable 40-year on-air career at KOMU-TV.
See stories by Paul Pepper
