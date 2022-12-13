Paul Pepper: Allyssa Huskey, Cover Missouri & Major Kevin Cedervall, The Salvation Army

You have just two more days to make changes to your health insurance coverage before enrollment season ends. Cover Missouri's ALLYSSA HUSKEY tells us what happens if you miss the December 15th deadline. Also, The Salvation Army wants you to 'ring for bling' again this season! MAJOR KEVIN CEDERVALL joins us with details on this fun promotion for Red Kettle bell ringers who commit to more than two hours of service. (4:42) December 13, 2022