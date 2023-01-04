© 2023 University of Missouri - KBIA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
radio_friends_1400.jpg
Radio Friends with Paul Pepper

Paul Pepper: Author Ginger Robinson, "A Fairy Tale" & Marilyn McLeod, League of Women Voters

By Travis McMillen,
Paul Pepper
Published January 4, 2023 at 8:50 AM CST
Ginger Robinson
1 of 2  — Ginger Robinson.jpg
Ginger Robinson
Marilyn McLeod
2 of 2  — Marilyn McLeod.jpg
Marilyn McLeod

Meet onetime mid-Missouri resident and now *published* author, GINGER ROBINSON! Ginger's book, 'A Fairy Tale', is finally available for the world to read, and if you like stories that have a little bit of drama with a side of redemption, you're going to want to pick this one up! Also, MARILYN McLEOD, League of Women Voters, invites everyone to get to know their state legislators (some of them brand new following last November's election) by way of pre-recorded interviews! (4:09) January 4, 2023

Tags
September 2022-August 2023 Paul PepperRadio FriendsGinger RobinsonAuthor InterviewMarilyn McLeodLeague of Women Voters
Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the senior media producer at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of Views of the News and Radio Friends with Paul Pepper.
See stories by Travis McMillen
Paul Pepper
Paul Pepper has been a fixture on the mid-Missouri airwaves since 1969. He started hosting Radio Friends with Paul Pepper in 2009 after a remarkable 40-year on-air career at KOMU-TV.
See stories by Paul Pepper
Related Content