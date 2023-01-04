Paul Pepper: Author Ginger Robinson, "A Fairy Tale" & Marilyn McLeod, League of Women Voters

Meet onetime mid-Missouri resident and now *published* author, GINGER ROBINSON! Ginger's book, 'A Fairy Tale', is finally available for the world to read, and if you like stories that have a little bit of drama with a side of redemption, you're going to want to pick this one up! Also, MARILYN McLEOD, League of Women Voters, invites everyone to get to know their state legislators (some of them brand new following last November's election) by way of pre-recorded interviews! (4:09) January 4, 2023