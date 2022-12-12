© 2022 University of Missouri - KBIA
Radio Friends with Paul Pepper

Paul Pepper: Scott Bradley, Carpet One, "New Floor Tech" & Marilyn McLeod, LWVCBC, "Court System"

By Travis McMillen,
Paul Pepper
Published December 12, 2022 at 8:50 AM CST
Scott Bradley
Scott Bradley
Marilyn McLeod
Marilyn McLeod

Carpet One Floor & Home general manager SCOTT BRADLEY brought with him engineered hardwood flooring that he says uses new technology to enhance both its performance and appearance. Also, MARILYN McLEOD invites everyone to a conversation about Missouri's "complicated" court system. What do we really know? Enlighten yourself tomorrow at noon on Zoom. Sponsored by the League of Women Voters. Registration is required. (4:33) December 12, 2022

Tags
September 2022-August 2023 Paul PepperRadio FriendsScott BradleyCarpet OneMarilyn McLeodLeague of Women Voters
Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the senior media producer at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of Views of the News and Radio Friends with Paul Pepper.
Paul Pepper
Paul Pepper has been a fixture on the mid-Missouri airwaves since 1969. He started hosting Radio Friends with Paul Pepper in 2009 after a remarkable 40-year on-air career at KOMU-TV.
