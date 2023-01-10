© 2023 University of Missouri - KBIA
Radio Friends with Paul Pepper

Paul Pepper: Wally Pfeffer, Mizzou Alumni Association & Abbey Rimel, DBRL's Winter Reading Program

By Travis McMillen,
Paul Pepper
Published January 10, 2023 at 8:50 AM CST
Wally Pfeffer
Wally Pfeffer
Abbey Rimel
Abbey Rimel

You're invited to the 21st annual Boone County Legislative Forum next week at Grand Cru Restaurant in Columbia! Mizzou Alumni Association board member WALLY PFEFFER is here with details. Also, Take Time to Take Care is the theme of Daniel Boone Regional Library's winter reading program, an idea inspired by the national MLK Day of Service, and appropriately so as both programs begin on January 16! Guest: ABBEY RIMEL (4:25) January 10, 2023

Tags
September 2022-August 2023 Paul PepperRadio FriendsWally PfefferBoone County Legislative ForumMizzou Alumni AssociationAbbey RimelDaniel Boone Regional Library
Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the senior media producer at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of Views of the News and Radio Friends with Paul Pepper.
See stories by Travis McMillen
Paul Pepper
Paul Pepper has been a fixture on the mid-Missouri airwaves since 1969. He started hosting Radio Friends with Paul Pepper in 2009 after a remarkable 40-year on-air career at KOMU-TV.
See stories by Paul Pepper
