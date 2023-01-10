Paul Pepper: Wally Pfeffer, Mizzou Alumni Association & Abbey Rimel, DBRL's Winter Reading Program

You're invited to the 21st annual Boone County Legislative Forum next week at Grand Cru Restaurant in Columbia! Mizzou Alumni Association board member WALLY PFEFFER is here with details. Also, Take Time to Take Care is the theme of Daniel Boone Regional Library's winter reading program, an idea inspired by the national MLK Day of Service, and appropriately so as both programs begin on January 16! Guest: ABBEY RIMEL (4:25) January 10, 2023