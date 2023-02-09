© 2023 University of Missouri - KBIA
Paul Pepper: Marilyn McLeod, League of Women Voters & Tim Reinbott, "Tim's Take"

By Travis McMillen,
Paul Pepper
Published February 9, 2023 at 8:50 AM CST
Marilyn McLeod
1 of 2  — Marilyn McLeod.jpg
Marilyn McLeod
Tim Reinbott
2 of 2  — Tim Reinbott.jpg
Tim Reinbott

The League of Women Voters-sponsored 'Lunch and Learn' series will be online only this month, the topic of which is climate action in the city of Columbia. The guest speaker will be Carolyn Amparan. MARILYN McLEOD is here with details on that and more! Also, ag-aficionado TIM REINBOTT is hoping to shed light on all the good that goes on at the Missouri Agricultural Experiment Station by way of his new video podcast, 'Tim's Take'. (4:11) February 9. 2023

