Paul Pepper: Marilyn McLeod, League of Women Voters & Tim Reinbott, "Tim's Take"

The League of Women Voters-sponsored 'Lunch and Learn' series will be online only this month, the topic of which is climate action in the city of Columbia. The guest speaker will be Carolyn Amparan. MARILYN McLEOD is here with details on that and more! Also, ag-aficionado TIM REINBOTT is hoping to shed light on all the good that goes on at the Missouri Agricultural Experiment Station by way of his new video podcast, 'Tim's Take'. (4:11) February 9. 2023