Radio Friends with Paul Pepper

Paul Pepper: Tim Reinbott, RTCC's 200th Anniversary Celebration & C.B. Chastain, MUVHC, "Reptiles"

Published September 1, 2022 at 8:50 AM CDT
Tim Reinbott
Tim Reinbott
C.B. Chastain
C.B. Chastain

We're just over a month away from Red Top Christian Church's 200th anniversary celebration, and you're invited! TIM REINBOTT is back with the who, the what, the when and the how, and the book that's been created to mark this momentous occasion. Also, C.B. CHASTAIN, MU Veterinary Health Center, tells us something we don't know: he likes reptiles. If you're more in the 'they're icky!' camp, C.B. is here to say that they're not as dangerous as people make them out to be, if you just leave them alone. (4:27) September 1, 2022

Tags

September 2022-August 2023 Paul PepperRadio FriendsTim ReinbottRed Top Christian ChurchBicentennialC.B. ChastainVeterinary Health CenterUniversity of Missouri College of Veterinary Medicine
