Paul Pepper: Tim Reinbott, RTCC's 200th Anniversary Celebration & C.B. Chastain, MUVHC, "Reptiles"

We're just over a month away from Red Top Christian Church's 200th anniversary celebration, and you're invited! TIM REINBOTT is back with the who, the what, the when and the how, and the book that's been created to mark this momentous occasion. Also, C.B. CHASTAIN, MU Veterinary Health Center, tells us something we don't know: he likes reptiles. If you're more in the 'they're icky!' camp, C.B. is here to say that they're not as dangerous as people make them out to be, if you just leave them alone. (4:27) September 1, 2022