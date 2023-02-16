© 2023 University of Missouri - KBIA
Radio Friends with Paul Pepper

Paul Pepper: Scott Bradley, Carpet One, "TuffCore Laminate" & Jerry Kiesling, "Grief Counseling"

By Travis McMillen,
Paul Pepper
Published February 16, 2023 at 8:50 AM CST
Scott Bradley
1 of 2  — Scott Bradley.jpg
Scott Bradley
Jerry Kiesling
2 of 2  — Jerry Kiesling.jpg
Jerry Kiesling

Expecting an "active household"? Maybe you have one already! If your floor isn't keeping up, consider switching to something called TuffCore Laminate, an idea shared with us today by Carpet One Floor & Home general manager SCOTT BRADLEY! Also, JERRY KIESLING, MSW, LCSW, Personalized Counseling of Mid-Missouri, has some advice for those who are struggling to "properly" grieve for a friend, a family member, or just someone with whom they were close with who has recently died. (3:58) February 16, 2023

Tags
September 2022-August 2023 Paul PepperRadio FriendsScott BradleyCarpet OneJerry KieslingPersonalized Counseling of Mid-Missouri
Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the senior media producer at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of Views of the News and Radio Friends with Paul Pepper.
Paul Pepper
Paul Pepper has been a fixture on the mid-Missouri airwaves since 1969. He started hosting Radio Friends with Paul Pepper in 2009 after a remarkable 40-year on-air career at KOMU-TV.
