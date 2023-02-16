Paul Pepper: Scott Bradley, Carpet One, "TuffCore Laminate" & Jerry Kiesling, "Grief Counseling"

Expecting an "active household"? Maybe you have one already! If your floor isn't keeping up, consider switching to something called TuffCore Laminate, an idea shared with us today by Carpet One Floor & Home general manager SCOTT BRADLEY! Also, JERRY KIESLING, MSW, LCSW, Personalized Counseling of Mid-Missouri, has some advice for those who are struggling to "properly" grieve for a friend, a family member, or just someone with whom they were close with who has recently died. (3:58) February 16, 2023