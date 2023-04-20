© 2023 University of Missouri - KBIA
Paul Pepper: Karen D. Hayes, TRiO EOC at Columbia College & Kelsey Hammond, Columbia Art League

Paul Pepper
Published April 20, 2023 at 8:50 AM CDT
"Missouri is in a tough spot right now. Adults who might've not finished high school, might've not attended college, or gotten any training, we want them to get in that skilled workforce...in the state." -- KAREN D. HAYES, TRiO Educational Opportunity Center at Columbia College | Also, if you'd like to volunteer at this year's Art in the Park, KELSEY HAMMOND is looking for another 100+ individuals to join in the fun; plus, it's been a "fun month" so far at Columbia Art League - find out why! (4:06) April 20, 2023

September 2022-August 2023 Paul PepperRadio FriendsKaren D. HayesTRiO EOCColumbia CollegeKelsey HammondColumbia Art LeagueArt in the Park
