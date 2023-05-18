Paul Pepper: Gary Wunder, National Federation of the Blind, "Three Bills"
National Federation of the Blind (Columbia Chapter) president GARY WUNDER shares with us three bills that the NFB recently took to lawmakers in Washington, D.C. for consideration: the Medical Device Non-Visual Accessibility Act; the Blind Americans Return to Work Act; and a bill that allows for those who are sight-impaired to compete on an even playing field in the workforce. May 18, 2023