Radio Friends with Paul Pepper

Paul Pepper: Gary Wunder, National Federation of the Blind, "Three Bills"

By Travis McMillen,
Paul Pepper
Published May 18, 2023 at 8:50 AM CDT
Gary Wunder
Gary Wunder

National Federation of the Blind (Columbia Chapter) president GARY WUNDER shares with us three bills that the NFB recently took to lawmakers in Washington, D.C. for consideration: the Medical Device Non-Visual Accessibility Act; the Blind Americans Return to Work Act; and a bill that allows for those who are sight-impaired to compete on an even playing field in the workforce. May 18, 2023

Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the senior media producer at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of Views of the News and Radio Friends with Paul Pepper.
Paul Pepper
Paul Pepper has been a fixture on the mid-Missouri airwaves since 1969. He started hosting Radio Friends with Paul Pepper in 2009 after a remarkable 40-year on-air career at KOMU-TV.
