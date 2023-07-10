Paul Pepper: Jeff Moran, "Craft Beer and Carts" & Natalie Damas, First Student Bus Company Job Fair

Have you marked your calendar? We're less than a week away from this year's 'Craft Beer & Carts', a "major fundraiser" for Mobility Worldwide, the non-profit that builds three-wheeled carts for disabled individuals in third-world countries. Guest: JEFF MORAN | Also, First Student Bus Company in Jefferson City is looking for drivers and monitors for the upcoming school year. NATALIE DAMAS tells us about a few upcoming events in which you're invited that could lead to a job behind the wheel! (4:31) July 10, 2023