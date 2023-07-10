© 2023 University of Missouri - KBIA
Arts and Culture
Radio Friends with Paul Pepper

Paul Pepper: Jeff Moran, "Craft Beer and Carts" & Natalie Damas, First Student Bus Company Job Fair

By Travis McMillen,
Paul Pepper
Published July 10, 2023 at 8:50 AM CDT
Jeff Moran
1 of 2  — Jeff Moran.jpg
Jeff Moran
Natalie Damas
2 of 2  — Natalie Damas.jpg
Natalie Damas

Have you marked your calendar? We're less than a week away from this year's 'Craft Beer & Carts', a "major fundraiser" for Mobility Worldwide, the non-profit that builds three-wheeled carts for disabled individuals in third-world countries. Guest: JEFF MORAN | Also, First Student Bus Company in Jefferson City is looking for drivers and monitors for the upcoming school year. NATALIE DAMAS tells us about a few upcoming events in which you're invited that could lead to a job behind the wheel! (4:31) July 10, 2023

September 2022-August 2023 Paul PepperRadio FriendsJeff MoranMobility WorldwideNatalie DamasFirst Student Bus Company
Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the senior media producer at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of Views of the News and Radio Friends with Paul Pepper.
Paul Pepper
Paul Pepper has been a fixture on the mid-Missouri airwaves since 1969. He started hosting Radio Friends with Paul Pepper in 2009 after a remarkable 40-year on-air career at KOMU-TV.
