Paul Pepper: Dayna Glanz, OsteoStrong & Jeff Moran, Mobility Worldwide, "Craft Beer and Carts 2022"

OsteoStrong Columbia owner DAYNA GLANZ is celebrating three years in business, and is marking the occasion by highlighting some of the achievements of its founding members! Also, Mobility Worldwide volunteer JEFF MORAN invites everyone to a big fundraiser on July 17th. This year, Craft Beer and Carts will take place at the Farmers Market on West Ash in Columbia. Find out how to sponsor a cart today! (5:20) May 31, 2022