Paul Pepper: Talking Horse Productions opens "Final Arrangements" & Mobility Worldwide Fundraiser

Meet two of the three actors in Talking Horse Productions' next show, 'Final Arrangements'! AL COX, JR. and HEPHZIBAH ENIADE tell us this dramedy, written by Michelle Tyrene Johnson, will make you laugh, will make you cry, and might even make you think. Curtain goes up this Friday, June 9! Also, JEFF MORAN is back to invite everyone to a fundraiser for Mobility Worldwide next month under the MU Health Care Pavilion (Farmers Market) in Columbia! Jeff says they're still looking for cart sponsors. (3:22) June 7, 2023