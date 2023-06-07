© 2023 University of Missouri - KBIA
Radio Friends with Paul Pepper

Paul Pepper: Talking Horse Productions opens "Final Arrangements" & Mobility Worldwide Fundraiser

By Travis McMillen,
Paul Pepper
Published June 7, 2023 at 8:50 AM CDT
Meet two of the three actors in Talking Horse Productions' next show, 'Final Arrangements'! AL COX, JR. and HEPHZIBAH ENIADE tell us this dramedy, written by Michelle Tyrene Johnson, will make you laugh, will make you cry, and might even make you think. Curtain goes up this Friday, June 9! Also, JEFF MORAN is back to invite everyone to a fundraiser for Mobility Worldwide next month under the MU Health Care Pavilion (Farmers Market) in Columbia! Jeff says they're still looking for cart sponsors. (3:22) June 7, 2023

Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the senior media producer at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of Views of the News and Radio Friends with Paul Pepper.
Paul Pepper
Paul Pepper has been a fixture on the mid-Missouri airwaves since 1969. He started hosting Radio Friends with Paul Pepper in 2009 after a remarkable 40-year on-air career at KOMU-TV.
