Paul Pepper: Lois Long, Persons with Dementia Advocate/Volunteer, "Memory Cafe"

By Travis McMillen,
Paul Pepper
Published July 20, 2023 at 8:50 AM CDT
Lois Long
Lois Long

Caregivers and persons with dementia are encouraged to attend Daniel Boone Regional Library's monthly 'Memory Cafe' event "to do things that stimulate memory and engage them in an activity." They also have something called 'Memory Care Kits' available for check-out. Advocate, volunteer and today's guest, LOIS LONG, has details. Lois shares her original poem titled 'Steps' at [2:17]. July 20, 2023

Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the senior media producer at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of Views of the News and Radio Friends with Paul Pepper.
Paul Pepper
Paul Pepper has been a fixture on the mid-Missouri airwaves since 1969. He started hosting Radio Friends with Paul Pepper in 2009 after a remarkable 40-year on-air career at KOMU-TV.
