Paul Pepper: Lois Long, Persons with Dementia Advocate/Volunteer, "Memory Cafe"

Caregivers and persons with dementia are encouraged to attend Daniel Boone Regional Library's monthly 'Memory Cafe' event "to do things that stimulate memory and engage them in an activity." They also have something called 'Memory Care Kits' available for check-out. Advocate, volunteer and today's guest, LOIS LONG, has details. Lois shares her original poem titled 'Steps' at [2:17]. July 20, 2023