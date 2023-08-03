Paul Pepper: Bill McKelvey, Community Garden Coalition & Janeene Johnston, The Spay Neuter Project

Columbia's Community Garden Coalition is celebrating its 40th year in 2023! Longtime member BILL McKELVEY invites area neighborhoods (5-7 households) that are interested in starting a community garden of their own to reach out to CGC for "information and advice on how to get started." Also, JANEENE JOHNSTON is here with an update on what's happening at The Spay Neuter Project. They just reached an impressive milestone when it comes to the number of surgeries performed on dogs and cats. (4:10) August 3, 2023