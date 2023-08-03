© 2023 University of Missouri - KBIA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Firefox browser version 115 is currently causing issues with our online players. Please use a different browser if you are having problems
Arts and Culture
Radio Friends with Paul Pepper

Paul Pepper: Bill McKelvey, Community Garden Coalition & Janeene Johnston, The Spay Neuter Project

By Travis McMillen,
Paul Pepper
Published August 3, 2023 at 8:50 AM CDT
Bill McKelvey
1 of 2  — Bill McKelvey.jpg
Bill McKelvey
Janeene Johnston
2 of 2  — Janeene Johnston.jpg
Janeene Johnston

Columbia's Community Garden Coalition is celebrating its 40th year in 2023! Longtime member BILL McKELVEY invites area neighborhoods (5-7 households) that are interested in starting a community garden of their own to reach out to CGC for "information and advice on how to get started." Also, JANEENE JOHNSTON is here with an update on what's happening at The Spay Neuter Project. They just reached an impressive milestone when it comes to the number of surgeries performed on dogs and cats. (4:10) August 3, 2023

Tags
September 2022-August 2023 Paul PepperRadio FriendsBill McKelveyCommunity Garden Coalition of Columbia and Boone CountyJaneene JohnstonThe Spay Neuter Project
Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the senior media producer at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of Views of the News and Radio Friends with Paul Pepper.
See stories by Travis McMillen
Paul Pepper
Paul Pepper has been a fixture on the mid-Missouri airwaves since 1969. He started hosting Radio Friends with Paul Pepper in 2009 after a remarkable 40-year on-air career at KOMU-TV.
See stories by Paul Pepper
Related Content