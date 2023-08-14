Paul Pepper: MU Ext.'s "Neighborhood Leadership Academy" & Pet Wellness Alliance, a non-proft clinic

Did you know that Caring Hearts and Hands of Columbia - a non-profit that helps families and individuals with end-of-life care - got its start thanks to MU Extension's 'Neighborhood Leadership Academy'? Co-founder JACKIE REED tells us how NLA's 10-week training program provided her with the right skills to move her idea forward. LETITIA JOHNSON invites anyone interested to sign up for the next session! Also, veterinarians ANNA DELABAR and ABBIE KNUDSEN introduce us to Pet Wellness Alliance, a year-old, non-profit clinic in Columbia for everyone, really, but especially individuals or families who maybe can't afford proper care for their pet. (4:35) August 14, 2023