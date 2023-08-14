© 2023 University of Missouri - KBIA
Arts and Culture
Radio Friends with Paul Pepper

Paul Pepper: MU Ext.'s "Neighborhood Leadership Academy" & Pet Wellness Alliance, a non-proft clinic

By Travis McMillen,
Paul Pepper
Published August 14, 2023 at 8:50 AM CDT
Jackie Reed and Letitia Johnson
1 of 2  — Jackie Reed and Letitia Johnson.png
Jackie Reed and Letitia Johnson
Abbie Knudsen, DVM, and Anna Delabar, DVM
2 of 2  — Abbie Knudsen and Anna Delabar.png
Abbie Knudsen, DVM, and Anna Delabar, DVM

Did you know that Caring Hearts and Hands of Columbia - a non-profit that helps families and individuals with end-of-life care - got its start thanks to MU Extension's 'Neighborhood Leadership Academy'? Co-founder JACKIE REED tells us how NLA's 10-week training program provided her with the right skills to move her idea forward. LETITIA JOHNSON invites anyone interested to sign up for the next session! Also, veterinarians ANNA DELABAR and ABBIE KNUDSEN introduce us to Pet Wellness Alliance, a year-old, non-profit clinic in Columbia for everyone, really, but especially individuals or families who maybe can't afford proper care for their pet. (4:35) August 14, 2023

Tags
September 2022-August 2023 Paul PepperRadio FriendsJackie ReedCaring Hearts and Hands of ColumbiaLetitia JohnsonNeighborhood Leadership AcademyMU ExtensionAbbie KnudsenAnna DelabarPet Wellness Alliance
Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the senior media producer at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of Views of the News and Radio Friends with Paul Pepper.
See stories by Travis McMillen
Paul Pepper
Paul Pepper has been a fixture on the mid-Missouri airwaves since 1969. He started hosting Radio Friends with Paul Pepper in 2009 after a remarkable 40-year on-air career at KOMU-TV.
See stories by Paul Pepper
