Paul Pepper: Ashley Switzer, Blitz Build '23 Pt. 2 & Suzanne Opperman, Advanced Practice Nurse

The goal is four *completed* houses in ten days. How does it work and, well, will it work? Show Me Central Habitat for Humanity's ASHLEY SWITZER is back with everything you need to know about Blitz Build 2023! Also, SUZANNE OPPERMAN is here to educate us about the important role Advanced Practice Registered Nurses (APRN) play in the health care industry. (3:52) August 22, 2023