Arts and Culture
Radio Friends with Paul Pepper

Paul Pepper: Ashley Switzer, Blitz Build '23 Pt. 2 & Suzanne Opperman, Advanced Practice Nurse

By Travis McMillen,
Paul Pepper
Published August 22, 2023 at 8:50 AM CDT
Ashley Switzer
1 of 2  — Ashley Switzer.png
Ashley Switzer
Suzanne Opperman, APRN
2 of 2  — Suzanne Opperman.png
Suzanne Opperman, APRN

The goal is four *completed* houses in ten days. How does it work and, well, will it work? Show Me Central Habitat for Humanity's ASHLEY SWITZER is back with everything you need to know about Blitz Build 2023! Also, SUZANNE OPPERMAN is here to educate us about the important role Advanced Practice Registered Nurses (APRN) play in the health care industry. (3:52) August 22, 2023

September 2022-August 2023 Paul PepperRadio FriendsAshley SwitzerShow Me Central Habitat for HumanitySuzanne OppermanAdvanced Practice Registered Nurse
Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the senior media producer at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of Views of the News and Radio Friends with Paul Pepper.
Paul Pepper
Paul Pepper has been a fixture on the mid-Missouri airwaves since 1969. He started hosting Radio Friends with Paul Pepper in 2009 after a remarkable 40-year on-air career at KOMU-TV.
