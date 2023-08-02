Paul Pepper: CCP presents "Guys and Dolls" & Ashley Switzer, Show Me Central Habitat for Humanity

Actress KRISTEN COOPER invites everyone to come see the classic, well-known musical 'Guys and Dolls' starting next weekend at Capital City Productions in Jefferson City! CCP executive director EMILIE ROBERTS says this show will also play at their new Lake of the Ozarks theatre. Also, be on the lookout for a group of "blitz builders" in north Columbia this September attempting to build four homes in ten days! Guest: ASHLEY SWITZER, director of community outreach, Show Me Central Habitat for Humanity (4:13) August 2, 2023