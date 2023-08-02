© 2023 University of Missouri - KBIA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Firefox browser version 115 is currently causing issues with our online players. Please use a different browser if you are having problems
Arts and Culture
Radio Friends with Paul Pepper

Paul Pepper: CCP presents "Guys and Dolls" & Ashley Switzer, Show Me Central Habitat for Humanity

By Travis McMillen,
Paul Pepper
Published August 2, 2023 at 8:50 AM CDT
Emilie Roberts and Kristen Cooper
1 of 2  — Emilie Roberts and Kristen Cooper.jpg
Emilie Roberts and Kristen Cooper
Ashley Switzer
2 of 2  — Ashley Switzer.jpg
Ashley Switzer

Actress KRISTEN COOPER invites everyone to come see the classic, well-known musical 'Guys and Dolls' starting next weekend at Capital City Productions in Jefferson City! CCP executive director EMILIE ROBERTS says this show will also play at their new Lake of the Ozarks theatre. Also, be on the lookout for a group of "blitz builders" in north Columbia this September attempting to build four homes in ten days! Guest: ASHLEY SWITZER, director of community outreach, Show Me Central Habitat for Humanity (4:13) August 2, 2023

Tags
September 2022-August 2023 Paul PepperRadio FriendsEmilie RobertsKristen CooperCapital City ProductionsAshley SwitzerShow Me Central Habitat for Humanity
Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the senior media producer at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of Views of the News and Radio Friends with Paul Pepper.
See stories by Travis McMillen
Paul Pepper
Paul Pepper has been a fixture on the mid-Missouri airwaves since 1969. He started hosting Radio Friends with Paul Pepper in 2009 after a remarkable 40-year on-air career at KOMU-TV.
See stories by Paul Pepper
Related Content