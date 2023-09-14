© 2023 University of Missouri - KBIA
Radio Friends with Paul Pepper

Paul Pepper: Drs. Satish Kalanjeri and Jeremy Johnson, Truman Veterans' Hospital, "Pulmonary Rehab"

By Travis McMillen,
Paul Pepper
Published September 14, 2023 at 8:50 AM CDT
"We thought talking about pulmonary rehabilitation would be good for patients with chronic lung conditions who are symptomatic because this is a form of treatment that can reduce symptoms and improve quality of life." -- DR. SATISH KALANJERI, Truman Veterans' Hospital (Additional guest: DR. JEREMY JOHNSON) September 14, 2023

Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the senior media producer at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of Views of the News and Radio Friends with Paul Pepper.
Paul Pepper
Paul Pepper has been a fixture on the mid-Missouri airwaves since 1969. He started hosting Radio Friends with Paul Pepper in 2009 after a remarkable 40-year on-air career at KOMU-TV.
