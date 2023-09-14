Paul Pepper: Drs. Satish Kalanjeri and Jeremy Johnson, Truman Veterans' Hospital, "Pulmonary Rehab"
"We thought talking about pulmonary rehabilitation would be good for patients with chronic lung conditions who are symptomatic because this is a form of treatment that can reduce symptoms and improve quality of life." -- DR. SATISH KALANJERI, Truman Veterans' Hospital (Additional guest: DR. JEREMY JOHNSON) September 14, 2023