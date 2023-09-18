Paul Pepper: Kim Dude, Children's Grove, "Kindness Awards" & Dave Elman, Fretboard Coffee Fundraiser
1 of 2 — Kim Dude.jpg
Kim Dude
2 of 2 — David Elman.jpg
David Elman
For the fourth year in a row, and with your help, Children's Grove is promoting kindness in our community by way of an award for the business or non-profit you think is most deserving! KIM DUDE-LAMMY says the categories are: 'Kindness to Youth'; 'Kindness to Employees'; 'Kindness to the Community'. The nomination process opens soon! Also, Fretboard Coffee owner/roaster DAVID ELMAN is marking ten years in business with a fundraiser he hopes will benefit The Center Project. A small donation could lead to you being the owner of a coffee-stained guitar! (4:57) September 18, 2023