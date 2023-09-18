© 2023 University of Missouri - KBIA
Arts and Culture
Radio Friends with Paul Pepper

Paul Pepper: Kim Dude, Children's Grove, "Kindness Awards" & Dave Elman, Fretboard Coffee Fundraiser

By Travis McMillen,
Paul Pepper
Published September 18, 2023 at 8:50 AM CDT
Kim Dude
1 of 2  — Kim Dude.jpg
Kim Dude
David Elman
2 of 2  — David Elman.jpg
David Elman

For the fourth year in a row, and with your help, Children's Grove is promoting kindness in our community by way of an award for the business or non-profit you think is most deserving! KIM DUDE-LAMMY says the categories are: 'Kindness to Youth'; 'Kindness to Employees'; 'Kindness to the Community'. The nomination process opens soon! Also, Fretboard Coffee owner/roaster DAVID ELMAN is marking ten years in business with a fundraiser he hopes will benefit The Center Project. A small donation could lead to you being the owner of a coffee-stained guitar! (4:57) September 18, 2023

Tags
September 2023-August 2024 Paul PepperRadio FriendsKim DudeChildren's GroveFretboard CoffeeDavid Elman
Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the senior media producer at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of Views of the News and Radio Friends with Paul Pepper.
Paul Pepper
Paul Pepper has been a fixture on the mid-Missouri airwaves since 1969. He started hosting Radio Friends with Paul Pepper in 2009 after a remarkable 40-year on-air career at KOMU-TV.
