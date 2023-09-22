Paul Pepper: Andrew Grabau and Lorraine Gustavis, Heart of Missouri United Way, "Give 5 Program"

Meet Heart of Missouri United Way Give 5 program coordinator LORRAINE GUSTAVIS! If you've not heard of the Give 5 program, it goes something like this: retired or almost retired seniors (60+) volunteer their time with several non-profits in our community in a way that caters to their talents, to their passions, over a period of five weeks. Lorraine says for someone new to the area, like she is, it's a good introduction to Columbia. Additional guest: ANDREW GRABAU, executive director September 22, 2023