© 2023 University of Missouri - KBIA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts and Culture
Radio Friends with Paul Pepper

Paul Pepper: Andrew Grabau and Lorraine Gustavis, Heart of Missouri United Way, "Give 5 Program"

By Travis McMillen,
Paul Pepper
Published September 22, 2023 at 8:50 AM CDT
Lorraine Gustavis and Andrew Grabau
1 of 1  — Lorraine Gustavis and Andrew Grabau.jpg
Lorraine Gustavis and Andrew Grabau

Meet Heart of Missouri United Way Give 5 program coordinator LORRAINE GUSTAVIS! If you've not heard of the Give 5 program, it goes something like this: retired or almost retired seniors (60+) volunteer their time with several non-profits in our community in a way that caters to their talents, to their passions, over a period of five weeks. Lorraine says for someone new to the area, like she is, it's a good introduction to Columbia. Additional guest: ANDREW GRABAU, executive director September 22, 2023

Tags
September 2023-August 2024 Paul PepperRadio FriendsAndrew GrabauLorraine GustavisHeart of Missouri United Way
Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the senior media producer at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of Views of the News and Radio Friends with Paul Pepper.
See stories by Travis McMillen
Paul Pepper
Paul Pepper has been a fixture on the mid-Missouri airwaves since 1969. He started hosting Radio Friends with Paul Pepper in 2009 after a remarkable 40-year on-air career at KOMU-TV.
See stories by Paul Pepper
Related Content