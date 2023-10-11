Paul Pepper: David Hall and Parker Ross, "Girlfriend" & Marilyn McLeod, League of Women Voters

Meet the only two actors in Talking Horse Productions' latest show, 'Girlfriend', DAVID HALL and PARKER ROSS! They give us a short synopsis of this '90s-set "romantic comedy" that's based on the album by Matthew Sweet. Curtain goes up this Friday! Also, League of Women Voters president MARILYN McLEOD invites everyone to this month's Lunch and Learn, happening TODAY at noon in-person or online. The topic this month is the Sunshine Law and features MU journalism professor Kathy Kiely. (4:26) October 11, 2023