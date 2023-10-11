© 2023 University of Missouri - KBIA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts and Culture
Radio Friends with Paul Pepper

Paul Pepper: David Hall and Parker Ross, "Girlfriend" & Marilyn McLeod, League of Women Voters

By Travis McMillen,
Paul Pepper
Published October 11, 2023 at 8:50 AM CDT
David Hall
1 of 3  — David Hall.jpg
David Hall
Parker Ross
2 of 3  — Parker Ross.jpg
Parker Ross
Marilyn McLeod
3 of 3  — Marilyn McLeod.jpg
Marilyn McLeod

Meet the only two actors in Talking Horse Productions' latest show, 'Girlfriend', DAVID HALL and PARKER ROSS! They give us a short synopsis of this '90s-set "romantic comedy" that's based on the album by Matthew Sweet. Curtain goes up this Friday! Also, League of Women Voters president MARILYN McLEOD invites everyone to this month's Lunch and Learn, happening TODAY at noon in-person or online. The topic this month is the Sunshine Law and features MU journalism professor Kathy Kiely. (4:26) October 11, 2023

Tags
September 2023-August 2024 Paul PepperRadio FriendsDavid HallParker RossTalking Horse ProductionsMarilyn McLeodLeague of Women Voters
Stay Connected
Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the senior media producer at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of Views of the News and Radio Friends with Paul Pepper.
See stories by Travis McMillen
Paul Pepper
Paul Pepper has been a fixture on the mid-Missouri airwaves since 1969. He started hosting Radio Friends with Paul Pepper in 2009 after a remarkable 40-year on-air career at KOMU-TV.
See stories by Paul Pepper
Related Content