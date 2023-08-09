Paul Pepper: Talking Horse Productions opens "God of Carnage" & Scott Bradley, Carpet One Flooring

Despite what you might hear (assault on a playground?!), and despite the name, today's guest, SARA LAHR, says Talking Horse Productions' 'God of Carnage' is actually an awkward comedy starring just four people (including our other guest today, MARK BAUMGARTNER)! Curtain goes up in two days. Also, if you're looking for new flooring that's both durable and environmentally-friendly, Carpet One Floor & Home general manager SCOTT BRADLEY has just the thing: wool! (4:21) August 9, 2023