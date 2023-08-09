© 2023 University of Missouri - KBIA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Firefox browser version 115 is no longer causing issues with our online players. This has been fixed [August 3, 2023]
Arts and Culture
Radio Friends with Paul Pepper

Paul Pepper: Talking Horse Productions opens "God of Carnage" & Scott Bradley, Carpet One Flooring

By Travis McMillen,
Paul Pepper
Published August 9, 2023 at 8:50 AM CDT
Mark Baumgartner and Sara Lahr
1 of 2  — Mark Baumgartner and Sara Lahr.jpg
Mark Baumgartner and Sara Lahr
Scott Bradley
2 of 2  — Scott Bradley.jpg
Scott Bradley

Despite what you might hear (assault on a playground?!), and despite the name, today's guest, SARA LAHR, says Talking Horse Productions' 'God of Carnage' is actually an awkward comedy starring just four people (including our other guest today, MARK BAUMGARTNER)! Curtain goes up in two days. Also, if you're looking for new flooring that's both durable and environmentally-friendly, Carpet One Floor & Home general manager SCOTT BRADLEY has just the thing: wool! (4:21) August 9, 2023

Tags
September 2022-August 2023 Paul PepperRadio FriendsMark BaumgartnerSara LahrTalking Horse ProductionsScott BradleyCarpet One
Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the senior media producer at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of Views of the News and Radio Friends with Paul Pepper.
See stories by Travis McMillen
Paul Pepper
Paul Pepper has been a fixture on the mid-Missouri airwaves since 1969. He started hosting Radio Friends with Paul Pepper in 2009 after a remarkable 40-year on-air career at KOMU-TV.
See stories by Paul Pepper
Related Content