The Daily Blend w/ AC: On Location at SHSMO with Joan Stack
1 of 2 — Joan Stack.jpg
Joan Stack
2 of 2 — Joan Stack at SHSMO.jpg
Joan Stack and Adonis Coleman touring "Ginger Rogers: Dressed to Impress"
We're at The State Historical Society of Missouri today touring an exhibit called 'Ginger Rogers: Dressed to Impress' with curator Joan Stack! MU TAM student work is featured alongside a variety of apparel worn by the Hollywood actress (and Missouri native) during her many decades in show business. June 7, 2024