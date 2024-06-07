© 2024 University of Missouri - KBIA
The Daily Blend

The Daily Blend w/ AC: On Location at SHSMO with Joan Stack

By Travis McMillen,
Adonica Coleman
Published June 7, 2024 at 8:50 AM CDT
Joan Stack
1 of 2  — Joan Stack.jpg
Joan Stack
Joan Stack and Adonis Coleman touring "Ginger Rogers: Dressed to Impress"
2 of 2  — Joan Stack at SHSMO.jpg
Joan Stack and Adonis Coleman touring "Ginger Rogers: Dressed to Impress"

We're at The State Historical Society of Missouri today touring an exhibit called 'Ginger Rogers: Dressed to Impress' with curator Joan Stack! MU TAM student work is featured alongside a variety of apparel worn by the Hollywood actress (and Missouri native) during her many decades in show business. June 7, 2024

The Daily Blend The Daily Blend w/ AC, Adonica Coleman, Joan Stack, The State Historical Society of Missouri
Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the senior media producer at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of "The Daily Blend w/ AC."
Adonica Coleman
Adonica Coleman is the owner of A2D Events, established in Columbia Missouri in 2011. The company specializes in corporate, fundraising, virtual, and community events. She is also the creator of The Como 411, a digital media company focused on the Columbia and surrounding communities. She is the host of the weekly talk show, The Daily Blend w/AC, airing on KBIA and all social media platforms as well as host of Community Connections airing on KRCG 13 on the third Thursday on the news at sunrise.
