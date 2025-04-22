The Daily Blend w/ AC: Lorraine Gustavis and Dee Montgomery, "Give 5's Spring Cohort"
1 of 1 — Lorraine Gustavis and Dee Montgomery.jpg
Lorraine Gustavis and Dee Montgomery
'Give 5' is a free, civic matchmaking program run by the Heart of Missouri United Way. It aims to connect volunteers - particularly retirees and seniors - with local non-profit organizations in need of support. Program coordinator Lorraine Gustavis and volunteer Dee Montgomery tell us about the next session that begins in mid-May. April 22, 2025