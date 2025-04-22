© 2025 University of Missouri - KBIA
The Daily Blend w/ AC: Lorraine Gustavis and Dee Montgomery, "Give 5's Spring Cohort"

By Travis McMillen,
Adonica Coleman
Published April 22, 2025 at 8:50 AM CDT
Lorraine Gustavis and Dee Montgomery
1 of 1  — Lorraine Gustavis and Dee Montgomery.jpg
Lorraine Gustavis and Dee Montgomery

'Give 5' is a free, civic matchmaking program run by the Heart of Missouri United Way. It aims to connect volunteers - particularly retirees and seniors - with local non-profit organizations in need of support. Program coordinator Lorraine Gustavis and volunteer Dee Montgomery tell us about the next session that begins in mid-May. April 22, 2025

The Daily Blend The Daily Blend w/ ACAdonica ColemanLorraine GustavisDee MontgomeryHeart of Missouri United Way
Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the senior media producer at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of "The Daily Blend w/ AC."
See stories by Travis McMillen
Adonica Coleman
Adonica Coleman is the owner of A2D Events, established in Columbia Missouri in 2011. The company specializes in corporate, fundraising, virtual, and community events. She is also the creator of The Como 411, a digital media company focused on the Columbia and surrounding communities. She is the host of the weekly talk show, The Daily Blend w/AC, airing on KBIA and all social media platforms as well as host of Community Connections airing on KRCG 13 on the third Thursday on the news at sunrise.
See stories by Adonica Coleman
