The Daily Blend w/ AC: Dr. Arminta Phelps, Achieve Balance Chiropractic

Dr. Arminta Phelps, DC, CCWP, is the owner of Achieve Balance Chiropractic in Columbia. On today's show, Dr. Phelps emphasizes the need for people to take an active role in maintaining their health and well-being, something she says is quite challenging with today's modern lifestyles (think tech, think sedentary behavior). "Health is not passive. You got to work for it. And we like to teach people how to work for it." July 11, 2025