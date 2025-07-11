© 2025 University of Missouri - KBIA
The Daily Blend w/ AC: Dr. Arminta Phelps, Achieve Balance Chiropractic

By Travis McMillen,
Adonica Coleman
Published July 11, 2025 at 8:50 AM CDT
Dr. Arminta Phelps
Dr. Arminta Phelps

Dr. Arminta Phelps, DC, CCWP, is the owner of Achieve Balance Chiropractic in Columbia. On today's show, Dr. Phelps emphasizes the need for people to take an active role in maintaining their health and well-being, something she says is quite challenging with today's modern lifestyles (think tech, think sedentary behavior). "Health is not passive. You got to work for it. And we like to teach people how to work for it." July 11, 2025

Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the senior media producer at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of "The Daily Blend w/ AC."
Adonica Coleman
Adonica Coleman is the owner of A2D Events, established in Columbia Missouri in 2011. The company specializes in corporate, fundraising, virtual, and community events. She is also the creator of The Como 411, a digital media company focused on the Columbia and surrounding communities. She is the host of the weekly talk show, The Daily Blend w/AC, airing on KBIA and all social media platforms as well as host of Community Connections airing on KRCG 13 on the third Thursday on the news at sunrise.
