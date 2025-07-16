© 2025 University of Missouri - KBIA
Arts and Culture
The Daily Blend

The Daily Blend w/ AC: Amanda Atkins, Robert Klick and Alex Kirby, "Something Rotten!"

By Travis McMillen,
Adonica Coleman
Published July 16, 2025 at 8:50 AM CDT
Amanda Atkins, Robert Klick, Alex Kirby
1 of 1  — Amanda Atkins, Robert Klick, Alex Kirby.jpg
Amanda Atkins, Robert Klick, Alex Kirby

'Something Rotten!' at Maplewood Barn Theatre is anything but, according to actor Alex Kirby. If fact, he says the rehearsal process has been "a really good time." If you're in the mood to laugh *at* Shakespeare, this is the show to see. On today's show, co-directors Amanda Atkins and Robert Klick tell us when the curtain goes up and how you can get tickets! July 16, 2025

Tags
The Daily Blend The Daily Blend w/ ACAdonica ColemanAmanda AtkinsAlex KirbyRobert KlickMaplewood Barn
Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the senior media producer at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of "The Daily Blend w/ AC."
See stories by Travis McMillen
Adonica Coleman
Adonica Coleman is the owner of A2D Events, established in Columbia Missouri in 2011. The company specializes in corporate, fundraising, virtual, and community events. She is also the creator of The Como 411, a digital media company focused on the Columbia and surrounding communities. She is the host of the weekly talk show, The Daily Blend w/AC, airing on KBIA and all social media platforms as well as host of Community Connections airing on KRCG 13 on the third Thursday on the news at sunrise.
See stories by Adonica Coleman
