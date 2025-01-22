The Daily Blend w/ AC: Morgan Dennehy and Debbie LaRue, "The Importance of Being Earnest"
Columbia's Maplewood Barn Theatre and Fulton's Brick District Playhouse are teaming up to produce 'The Importance of Being Earnest' next month in Fulton for one weekend only. Maplewood Barn president Morgan Dennehy and Callaway Arts Council vice president Debbie LaRue tell us all about this exciting partnership on today's show! January 22, 2025