Arts and Culture
The Daily Blend

The Daily Blend w/ AC: Morgan Dennehy and Debbie LaRue, "The Importance of Being Earnest"

By Travis McMillen,
Adonica Coleman
Published January 22, 2025 at 8:50 AM CST
Morgan Dennehy and Debbie LaRue
Morgan Dennehy and Debbie LaRue

Columbia's Maplewood Barn Theatre and Fulton's Brick District Playhouse are teaming up to produce 'The Importance of Being Earnest' next month in Fulton for one weekend only. Maplewood Barn president Morgan Dennehy and Callaway Arts Council vice president Debbie LaRue tell us all about this exciting partnership on today's show! January 22, 2025

The Daily Blend The Daily Blend w/ ACAdonica ColemanDebbie LaRueMorgan DennehyMaplewood BarnBrick District Playhouse
Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the senior media producer at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of "The Daily Blend w/ AC."
Adonica Coleman
Adonica Coleman is the owner of A2D Events, established in Columbia Missouri in 2011. The company specializes in corporate, fundraising, virtual, and community events. She is also the creator of The Como 411, a digital media company focused on the Columbia and surrounding communities. She is the host of the weekly talk show, The Daily Blend w/AC, airing on KBIA and all social media platforms as well as host of Community Connections airing on KRCG 13 on the third Thursday on the news at sunrise.
