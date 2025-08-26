The Daily Blend w/AC: Greg Thackery and Ruth O'Neill, Columbia CROP Hunger Walk 2025

When you sign up to walk in this year's CROP Hunger Walk - its 30th! - you're making an impact on the lives of those who depend on non-profit organizations like Loaves and Fishes, a local soup kitchen that benefits from the funds raised. Today's guests, Ruth O'Neill and Greg Thackery, tell us how you can still take part if you want to help but you don't necessarily want to walk! August 26, 2025