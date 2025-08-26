© 2025 University of Missouri - KBIA
Arts and Culture
The Daily Blend

The Daily Blend w/AC: Greg Thackery and Ruth O'Neill, Columbia CROP Hunger Walk 2025

By Travis McMillen,
Adonica Coleman
Published August 26, 2025 at 8:50 AM CDT
When you sign up to walk in this year's CROP Hunger Walk - its 30th! - you're making an impact on the lives of those who depend on non-profit organizations like Loaves and Fishes, a local soup kitchen that benefits from the funds raised. Today's guests, Ruth O'Neill and Greg Thackery, tell us how you can still take part if you want to help but you don't necessarily want to walk! August 26, 2025

Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the senior media producer at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of "The Daily Blend w/ AC."
Adonica Coleman
Adonica Coleman is the owner of A2D Events, established in Columbia Missouri in 2011. The company specializes in corporate, fundraising, virtual, and community events. She is also the creator of The Como 411, a digital media company focused on the Columbia and surrounding communities. She is the host of the weekly talk show, The Daily Blend w/AC, airing on KBIA and all social media platforms as well as host of Community Connections airing on KRCG 13 on the third Thursday on the news at sunrise.
