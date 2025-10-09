© 2025 University of Missouri - KBIA
Arts and Culture
The Daily Blend

The Daily Blend w/ AC: Adam Brietzke and Mary Paulsell, THP presents "The Woman in Black"

By Travis McMillen,
Adonica Coleman
Published October 9, 2025 at 8:50 AM CDT
Adam Brietzke and Mary Paulsell
Adam Brietzke and Mary Paulsell

"If you like to be scared, this is your show." Talking Horse Productions presents 'The Woman in Black' for two weekends only beginning October 16th at their theatre in Columbia. Today's guests, Adam Brietzke and Mary Paulsell, pull back the curtain - but not too much! - on what's been called "the original ghost story." October 9, 2025

The Daily Blend The Daily Blend w/ ACAdonica ColemanAdam BrietzkeMary PaulsellTalking Horse Productions
Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the senior media producer at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of "The Daily Blend w/ AC."
Adonica Coleman
Adonica Coleman is the owner of A2D Events, established in Columbia Missouri in 2011. The company specializes in corporate, fundraising, virtual, and community events. She is also the creator of The Como 411, a digital media company focused on the Columbia and surrounding communities. She is the host of the weekly talk show, The Daily Blend w/AC, airing on KBIA and all social media platforms as well as host of Community Connections airing on KRCG 13 on the third Thursday on the news at sunrise.
