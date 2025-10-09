The Daily Blend w/ AC: Adam Brietzke and Mary Paulsell, THP presents "The Woman in Black"
Adam Brietzke and Mary Paulsell
"If you like to be scared, this is your show." Talking Horse Productions presents 'The Woman in Black' for two weekends only beginning October 16th at their theatre in Columbia. Today's guests, Adam Brietzke and Mary Paulsell, pull back the curtain - but not too much! - on what's been called "the original ghost story." October 9, 2025