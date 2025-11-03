© 2025 University of Missouri - KBIA
The Daily Blend w/ AC: Morgan Dennehy, Junior Achievement in Central Missouri

By Travis McMillen,
Adonica Coleman
Published November 3, 2025 at 8:50 AM CST
Junior Achievement (JA) is a national non-profit organization that focuses on teaching students about financial literacy, entrepreneurship and career readiness. On today's show, JA in Central Missouri district manager Morgan Dennehy tells us about a new JA Trades program, and invites everyone to a fundraiser with Santa Claus happening later this month in Columbia! November 3, 2025

Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the senior media producer at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of "The Daily Blend w/ AC."
Adonica Coleman
Adonica Coleman is the owner of A2D Events, established in Columbia Missouri in 2011. The company specializes in corporate, fundraising, virtual, and community events. She is also the creator of The Como 411, a digital media company focused on the Columbia and surrounding communities. She is the host of the weekly talk show, The Daily Blend w/AC, airing on KBIA and all social media platforms as well as host of Community Connections airing on KRCG 13 on the third Thursday on the news at sunrise.
