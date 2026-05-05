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Arts and Culture
The Daily Blend

The Daily Blend w/ AC: Laura Howard & Lucia Freeman, Maplewood Barn Theatre, "Barefoot in the Park"

By Travis McMillen,
Adonica Coleman
Published May 5, 2026 at 8:50 AM CDT
Laura Howard and Lucia Freeman
1 of 1  — Laura Howard and Lucia Freeman.jpg
Laura Howard and Lucia Freeman

Maplewood Barn Theatre kicks off its summer season next Thursday with Neil Simon's classic "Barefoot in the Park". On today's show, we chat with lead actress, Lucia Freeman ("Corie Bratter"), and director Laura Howard, who says of the show: "Love is blind, but marriage is an eye opener. And that's really the heart of this show: how do you make two people who are very different mesh and work together?" May 5, 2026

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The Daily Blend The Daily Blend w/ ACAdonica ColemanLaura HowardLucia FreemanMaplewood Barn
Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the senior media producer at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of "The Daily Blend w/ AC."
See stories by Travis McMillen
Adonica Coleman
Adonica Coleman is the owner of A2D Events, established in Columbia Missouri in 2011. The company specializes in corporate, fundraising, virtual, and community events. She is also the creator of The Como 411, a digital media company focused on the Columbia and surrounding communities. She is the host of the weekly talk show, The Daily Blend w/AC, airing on KBIA and all social media platforms as well as host of Community Connections airing on KRCG 13 on the third Thursday on the news at sunrise.
See stories by Adonica Coleman