The Daily Blend w/ AC: Laura Howard & Lucia Freeman, Maplewood Barn Theatre, "Barefoot in the Park"

Maplewood Barn Theatre kicks off its summer season next Thursday with Neil Simon's classic "Barefoot in the Park". On today's show, we chat with lead actress, Lucia Freeman ("Corie Bratter"), and director Laura Howard, who says of the show: "Love is blind, but marriage is an eye opener. And that's really the heart of this show: how do you make two people who are very different mesh and work together?" May 5, 2026