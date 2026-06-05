© 2026 University of Missouri - KBIA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts and Culture
The Daily Blend

The Daily Blend w/ AC: Shae Collier and Nawassa Logan, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Fundraiser

By Travis McMillen,
Adonica Coleman
Published June 5, 2026 at 8:50 AM CDT
Nawassa Logan and Shae Collier
1 of 1  — Nawassa Logan and Shae Collier.jpg
Nawassa Logan and Shae Collier

Delta Sigma Theta Sorority is a 113-year-old organization of college-educated women dedicated to community service and impact. Today's guests, Shae Collier and Nawassa Logan, invite everyone to a "musical bingo" fundraiser this Sunday at Burr Oak Brewery in Columbia! Proceeds benefit the Dr. Muriel Battle Scholarship Fund. June 5, 2026

Tags
The Daily Blend The Daily Blend w/ ACAdonica ColemanShae CollierNawassa LoganDelta Sigma Theta Sorority
Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the senior media producer at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of "The Daily Blend w/ AC."
See stories by Travis McMillen
Adonica Coleman
Adonica Coleman is the owner of A2D Events, established in Columbia Missouri in 2011. The company specializes in corporate, fundraising, virtual, and community events. She is also the creator of The Como 411, a digital media company focused on the Columbia and surrounding communities. She is the host of the weekly talk show, The Daily Blend w/AC, airing on KBIA and all social media platforms as well as host of Community Connections airing on KRCG 13 on the third Thursday on the news at sunrise.
See stories by Adonica Coleman