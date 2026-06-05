The Daily Blend w/ AC: Shae Collier and Nawassa Logan, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Fundraiser
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Nawassa Logan and Shae Collier
Delta Sigma Theta Sorority is a 113-year-old organization of college-educated women dedicated to community service and impact. Today's guests, Shae Collier and Nawassa Logan, invite everyone to a "musical bingo" fundraiser this Sunday at Burr Oak Brewery in Columbia! Proceeds benefit the Dr. Muriel Battle Scholarship Fund. June 5, 2026