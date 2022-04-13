© 2022 University of Missouri - KBIA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
views_album_art_0.jpg
Views of the News

Views of the News: Should journalists get off Twitter?

Published April 13, 2022 at 2:58 PM CDT
1 of 1  — Amy Simons.jpg
Amy Simons

Is it time for journalists to get off Twitter? One of the nation’s leading newspapers has made a presence on the social platform optional. We’ll talk about why, and what effects this could have on the quality of reporting and the safety of reporters. Also, Warner Bros. Discovery’s takeover of CNN and HBO, the collapse of Black News Channel and the USA Today’s innovative use of comic journalism. From Missouri School of Journalism professors Amy Simons, Earnest Perry and Kathy Kiely: Views of the News.

Tags

Views of the News Amy SimonsEarnest PerryKathy KielyViews of the News
Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the senior media producer at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of Views of the News and Radio Friends with Paul Pepper.
See stories by Travis McMillen
Amy Simons
AMY SIMONS teaches multi-platform reporting and editing to students in the convergence journalism interest area.
See stories by Amy Simons
Related Content