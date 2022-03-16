Views of the News: Journalists killed in Ukraine
1 of 1 — Earnest Perry and Kathy Kiely.jpg
Earnest Perry and Kathy Kiely
As we move into the fourth week of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the journalism community mourns two of its own, killed while covering the conflict. Also, insiders describe what it was like to work for Russian state media, coverage of Chuck Erickson’s pending parole and reaction to Tom Brady’s return to the NFL. From Missouri School of Journalism professors Amy Simons, Earnest Perry and Kathy Kiely: Views of the News.