Views of the News

Views of the News: Loophole in Texas law blocking journalists in Uvalde

Published June 15, 2022 at 2:56 PM CDT
Ron Kelley and Kathy Kiely
Ron Kelley and Kathy Kiely

Journalists in Uvalde, Texas are toiling in their reporting on the police response to the shooting at Robb Elementary School. Now it appears a loophole in the Texas law is making that work even harder. Also, coverage of the January 6 hearings, Rebel Wilson addresses controversy with an Australian newspaper, and the editorial control given to Major League Baseball owners. From Missouri School of Journalism professors Amy Simons, Ron Kelley and Kathy Kiely: Views of the News.

