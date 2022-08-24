© 2022 University of Missouri - KBIA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
views_album_art_0.jpg
Views of the News

Views of the News: What is the future of media criticism?

Published August 24, 2022 at 1:14 PM CDT
Earnest Perry and Kathy Kiely
1 of 1  — Earnest Perry and Kathy Kiely.jpg
Earnest Perry and Kathy Kiely

This week marked some big changes in media criticism, with the end of CNN’s Reliable Sources and Columnist Margaret Sullivan’s departure from the Washington Post. What is the future of this important area? Also, the Big Ten Conference’s massive new media deal, Urban Meyer’s return to the broadcast booth and a Canadian news anchor gone from the airwaves for going gray?. From Missouri School of Journalism professors Amy Simons, Earnest Perry and Kathy Kiely: Views of the News.

Tags

Views of the News Amy SimonsEarnest PerryKathy KielyViews of the News
Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the senior media producer at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of Views of the News and Radio Friends with Paul Pepper.
See stories by Travis McMillen
Amy Simons
AMY SIMONS teaches multi-platform reporting and editing to students in the convergence journalism interest area.
See stories by Amy Simons
Related Content