Views of the News: Celebrating the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl win
Guest panelist Ron Kelley
People across Missouri – and the U.S. – are celebrating the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl win. This week on Views of the News, we’ll talk about the game, the ads and the lack of a traditional presidential interview. Also, a reporter arrested at an Ohio news conference and the publication of a murdered journalist’s final story. From Missouri School of Journalism professors Amy Simons, Earnest Perry and Kathy Kiely: Views of the News.