Views of the News

Views of the News: Celebrating the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl win

By Travis McMillen,
Amy Simons
Published February 15, 2023 at 1:27 PM CST
Guest panelist Ron Kelley
1 of 1  — Ron Kelley.jpg
Guest panelist Ron Kelley

People across Missouri – and the U.S. – are celebrating the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl win. This week on Views of the News, we’ll talk about the game, the ads and the lack of a traditional presidential interview. Also, a reporter arrested at an Ohio news conference and the publication of a murdered journalist’s final story. From Missouri School of Journalism professors Amy Simons, Earnest Perry and Kathy Kiely: Views of the News.

Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the senior media producer at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of Views of the News and Radio Friends with Paul Pepper.
Amy Simons
AMY SIMONS teaches multi-platform reporting and editing to students in the convergence journalism interest area.
