Views of the News

Views of the News: Carter in hospice, war in Ukraine moves into a second year, and Don Lemon's sexist remarks

By Travis McMillen,
Amy Simons
Published February 22, 2023 at 12:43 PM CST
This week on Views of the News: Missouri School of Journalism professors Amy Simons, Earnest Perry and Keith Greenwood talk about President Jimmy Carter entering into hospice care; the war in Ukraine moves into its second year; Don Lemon’s sexist and ageist comments; and what could it mean for the future of live sports telecasts if Bally Sports Network goes into bankruptcy.

