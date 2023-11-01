© 2023 University of Missouri - KBIA
Views of the News

Views of the News: Should ESPN apologize?

By Travis McMillen,
Amy Simons
Published November 1, 2023 at 4:32 PM CDT
Amy Simons
1 of 1  — Amy Simons.jpg
Amy Simons

Should ESPN apologize? Sports radio hosts and commentators across the country are calling on ESPN to apologize for doctoring a three-year-old video interview done by another network and publishing it on their X, formerly known as Twitter. They said they didn’t mean to mislead, but did they go far enough in acknowledging their error? Also, President Biden’s executive order regulating artificial intelligence, another U.S. journalist jailed in Russia, and the release of “Killers of the Flower Moon.” From Missouri School of Journalism professors Amy Simons, Earnest Perry and Kathy Kiely: Views of the News.

Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the senior media producer at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of Views of the News and Radio Friends with Paul Pepper.
Amy Simons
AMY SIMONS teaches multi-platform reporting and editing to students in the convergence journalism interest area.
