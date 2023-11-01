Views of the News: Should ESPN apologize?

Should ESPN apologize? Sports radio hosts and commentators across the country are calling on ESPN to apologize for doctoring a three-year-old video interview done by another network and publishing it on their X, formerly known as Twitter. They said they didn’t mean to mislead, but did they go far enough in acknowledging their error? Also, President Biden’s executive order regulating artificial intelligence, another U.S. journalist jailed in Russia, and the release of “Killers of the Flower Moon.” From Missouri School of Journalism professors Amy Simons, Earnest Perry and Kathy Kiely: Views of the News.