Opinion
Views of the News

Views of the News: Farewell to 'Radio Friends with Paul Pepper'

By Travis McMillen,
Amy Simons
Published November 8, 2023 at 4:17 PM CST
Amy Simons and Earnest Perry
1 of 1  — Amy SImons and Earnest Perry.jpg
Amy Simons and Earnest Perry

Join us as we bid Radio Friends with Paul Pepper a fond farewell. We’ll remember the team’s five decades on the mid-Missouri airwaves, 14 of which were right here on KBIA. Also, reporters in Alabama arrested for reporting on grand jury activity; CBS announces a new team to report on disinformation, and a debate on whether sports journalists should be allowed to bet on teams they cover. From Missouri School of Journalism professors Amy Simons, Earnest Perry and Kathy Kiely: Views of the News.

Views of the News Amy SimonsKathy KielyEarnest PerryViews of the News
Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the senior media producer at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of Views of the News and Radio Friends with Paul Pepper.
Amy Simons
AMY SIMONS teaches multi-platform reporting and editing to students in the convergence journalism interest area.
