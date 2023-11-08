Views of the News: Farewell to 'Radio Friends with Paul Pepper'

Join us as we bid Radio Friends with Paul Pepper a fond farewell. We’ll remember the team’s five decades on the mid-Missouri airwaves, 14 of which were right here on KBIA. Also, reporters in Alabama arrested for reporting on grand jury activity; CBS announces a new team to report on disinformation, and a debate on whether sports journalists should be allowed to bet on teams they cover. From Missouri School of Journalism professors Amy Simons, Earnest Perry and Kathy Kiely: Views of the News.