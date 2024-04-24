Views of the News: Live reporting from the Trump trial

CNN journalist Laura Coates was interviewing a jury consultant outside former President Trump’s trial in Manhattan when a man set himself on fire. Coates reported, live, for more than two minutes on what she saw, heard and smelled. A master class in reporting or unnecessarily televising violence? Also, the death of former AP journalist and one-time hostage, Terry Anderson, and how Kansas teens fought their school district – and won. From Missouri School of Journalism professors Amy Simons, Earnest Perry and Kathy Kiely: Views of the News.