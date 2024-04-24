© 2024 University of Missouri - KBIA
Views of the News

Views of the News: Live reporting from the Trump trial

By Travis McMillen,
Amy Simons
Published April 24, 2024 at 12:46 PM CDT
Earnest Perry
1 of 1  — Earnest Perry.jpg
Earnest Perry

CNN journalist Laura Coates was interviewing a jury consultant outside former President Trump’s trial in Manhattan when a man set himself on fire. Coates reported, live, for more than two minutes on what she saw, heard and smelled. A master class in reporting or unnecessarily televising violence? Also, the death of former AP journalist and one-time hostage, Terry Anderson, and how Kansas teens fought their school district – and won. From Missouri School of Journalism professors Amy Simons, Earnest Perry and Kathy Kiely: Views of the News.

Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the senior media producer at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of Views of the News and The Daily Blend with AC.
Amy Simons
AMY SIMONS teaches news literacy, multimedia journalism and advanced social media strategies.
