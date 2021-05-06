-
Head to the Eastern end of Columbia's Business Loop 70 and you'll find Patriot Place. The Columbia Housing Authority-owned apartments house U.S. veterans…
-
In April the US Department of Housing and Urban Development [HUD] released new guidelines about the use of criminal records when denying or terminating a…
-
Today Paul Pepper visits with LIZ SCHMIDT, League of Women Voters, about tomorrow's 'Lunch and Learn,' with special guest Lorenzo Lawson! Plus, everyone's…
-
Paul Pepper: Assistance League of Mid-MO Cookie Sale & Phil Steinhaus, "Patriot Place Apts. Project"Today Paul Pepper and KATE HARRY talk about all the services provided by the Assistance League of Mid-Missouri, and how money from the quarterly cookie…
-
The Columbia Housing Authority board held a meeting Tuesday night and unanimously voted to ban smoking inside their units. The ban includes 719 residences…
-
The Columbia Housing Authority is in the process of trying to secure a 9% Low-Income Housing Tax Credit and the Columbia City Council will be backing them…
-
Columbia Housing Authority is asking for public comment about a new smoke-free policy for its units. Residents living in public housing units have sixty…
-
COLUMBIA – The Columbia Housing Authority received a grant just shy of $103,000 for the Family Self-Sufficiency Program.The grant pays for two full-time…
-
Three organizations are discussing building a 4.2-acre campus for veterans in northeast Columbia.The Columbia Housing Authority, Truman Memorial Veterans'…
-
In a rapidly growing city like Columbia, it can be hard for everyone to find adequate housing to meet their needs. That's why Columbia organizations are…