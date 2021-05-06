-
MU School of Health Professions graduate student MADISON VALKNER tells us about a project she did looking into how OsteoStrong affects the lives of those who take part in its non-pharmaceutical program(s). Additional guest: DAYNA GLANZ | Also, STACIE POTTINGER and FARAMOLA SHONEKHAN tell us about Ragtag Cinema's monthly 'Show-Me Series', which is free and open to the public! (4:13) March 28, 2022
-
The Ragtag Film Society is returning from its fall break with a planned drive-in and the showing of two films that STACIE POTTINGER, director of…
-
A sermon at The Crossing has caused some community members in Columbia to boycott businesses and events with ties to the church.The Crossing co-pastor…
-
A documentary has begun showing about a man whose conviction in a Columbia sports editor's death was overturned after he served nearly a decade behind…
-
Ragtag cinema has decided to show the controversial new movie, The Interview, starring Seth Rogan and James Franco. The film, which mocks North Korea and…
-
After an award-winning festival run, the film "We Always Lie to Strangers" will air at Ragtag for a week-long run. David Wilson, local filmmaker and…
-
To mark the one-year anniversary of the Joplin tornado, tonight Columbia’s Ragtag Cinema is screening a documentary that relives the days following the…
-
This Monday at the Ragtag Cinema, True/False and Global Journalist present a special screening of the documentary How to Die in Oregon. The film explores…
-
Fall’s unofficially begun and that means festivals galore here in Columbia. This show is dedicated to two of them.While not technically a festival, Ragtag…