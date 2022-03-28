© 2022 University of Missouri - KBIA
Radio Friends with Paul Pepper

Paul Pepper: OsteoStrong and the School of Health Professions & Ragtag Cinema's "Show-Me Series"

Published March 28, 2022 at 8:50 AM CDT
Madison Valkner and Dayna Glanz
Stacie Pottinger and Faramola Shonekhan

MU School of Health Professions graduate student MADISON VALKNER tells us about a project she did looking into how OsteoStrong affects the lives of those who take part in its non-pharmaceutical program(s). Additional guest: DAYNA GLANZ | Also, STACIE POTTINGER and FARAMOLA SHONEKHAN tell us about Ragtag Cinema's monthly 'Show-Me Series', which is free and open to the public! (4:13) March 28, 2022

Tags

Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the senior media producer at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of Views of the News and Radio Friends with Paul Pepper.
Paul Pepper
Paul Pepper has been a fixture on the mid-Missouri airwaves since 1969. He started hosting Radio Friends with Paul Pepper in 2009 after a remarkable 40-year on-air career at KOMU-TV.
