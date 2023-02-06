Powerhouse Community Development expands Mid-Missouri programming to Moberly

Powerhouse Community Development Corporation is an organization throughout Mid-Missouri that works to provide wraparound services for the communities they serve: Marshall, Sedalia, Versailles, Columbia, and as of last month – Moberly.

But you may not know is the extent of Powerhouse’s programming. Through partnerships with the Department of Mental Health, the Department of Social Services, the court system, and other community organizations – Powerhouse offers a wide range of services.

From parenting classes to youth programming in the schools to recovery support services and support during re-entry from incarceration – Powerhouse is involved in most aspects of life.

I recently sat down with Erika Buford. She’s the Executive Administrator for Powerhouse Community Development, as well as the program manager for the new Family Regeneration Center in Columbia.

Rebecca Smith: So, I'm curious, you know, you spoke to this a little bit about families and making sure they get what they need. But could you talk a little bit to like, what is the purpose, the mission of Powerhouse Community Development?

Erika Buford: Our vision is engaging, educating, equipping, and empowering people to live with purpose. A lot of times, you'll go to a program and they're not – it's like cookie cutter, and I think that one of the things that we do is try to reach each person that we encounter because every story is different.

I believe, even if two twins came in here, that their, you know, their situations could be different. So, I just think that having the variety that we do, gives, you know, people different opportunities.

Rebecca Smith: Yeah. So what kind of programs do you guys have that fit into that mission?

Erika Buford: We have the HiSET, we have parenting classes, we have licensed counselors on staff, and we've actually hired a few more because we're growing so much with Moberly and with the Women's Center.

Rebecca Smith: And you also do like lunch programing and food distribution, right?

Erika Buford: You can actually get the food Monday through Friday between like 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., but then we also have the monthly food drive every third Saturday on the east side of the building.

I just wish that some eggs would come through…

Rebecca Smith: Well, let's say people that maybe don't need services – how can they get involved? Maybe they're hearing about Powerhouse Community Development for the first time – what could they do to give back how they could they get involved with Powerhouse?

Erika Buford: They can volunteer. We always need volunteers whether it's putting the food boxes together, or when this Women's Center opens, we'll need assistance with working the receptionist desk.

On the other side, I would say probably data entry, data collecting. We need, you know, assistance with that kind of thing.

We're always looking for sponsorship or donations, as well – whether it's monetary, or food or clothing. We've been getting a lot of requests for pet food. So, we've started given that out on the third Saturdays, as well.

Rebecca Smith: I think is hard when it comes to things like recovery or reentry – there's a lot of stigma.

Erika Buford: Yes.

Rebecca Smith: … and so, for people that might need a community, might need some of these classes, you know, but aren't necessarily coming to you guys through the courts, what would be your advice to them?

Erika Buford: We are open. We're open to anyone and everyone coming. Some people, you know, they come because they want to change, you know, they're looking for something different or they did not get taught how to parent their children.

Or they're depressed or mad, and so, you know, we have the conflict resolution classes, we have anger management. We just have an array of, a variety of things, [and] it's open.