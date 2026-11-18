The Missouri Attorney General's office announced Wednesday the state's consumer deception and unfair pricing lawsuit against Dollar General has been resolved.

According to the news release, Dollar General will have to pay $5.3 million in relation to price inaccuracies at stores across the state, including $2.3 million to be paid to Missouri via the Attorney General's Office.

“Protecting consumers is a top priority of my office,” Attorney General Catherine Hanaway said. “This agreement establishes guidelines and protections so that Dollar General does not overcharge Missourians for its products.”

In the agreement, $3 million will also be paid to Feeding Missouri. The litigation asserted Dollar General violated Missouri's consumer protection laws by "charging higher prices at the register than the prices advertised on shelves," a claim which Dollar General originally contested.

Under the new agreement, Dollar General agreed to independent third-party pricing audits of the 600 Missouri stores for two fiscal years. Dollar General stores will also continue to have their buildings inspected by the Missouri Department of Agriculture's Weights, Measures and Consumer Protection Division.

“The MDA Weights, Measures and Consumer Protection Division employees work diligently to ensure consumers are getting exactly what they pay for,” said Missouri Director of Agriculture Chris Chinn. “This work is critical to make sure Missourians pay an accurate price for goods. We are proud to have assisted in this case to protect our citizens’ hard-earned dollars.”

If any of the stores fail three audits in a 12-month period, they must undergo a full-store price check on every item in the store at Dollar General's cost, with the correct prices to be listed within 48 hours.