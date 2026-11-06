Missouri AG reveals investigation into other downtown businesses after Reign Bar probe

After a University of Missouri School of Law event Thursday, Attorney General Catherine Hanaway revealed that her office is also investigating other businesses contributing to what she described as “the criminal element in downtown Columbia.”

“We are very concerned about anything that’s a public nuisance and certainly want to keep students and the public as safe as possible in Columbia,” Hanaway said.

This comes after the Missourian discovered that labeling of the Black-owned Columbia nightclub for “nuisance conditions” began after University of Missouri President Mun Choi sent an email to her office, according to records obtained.

Hanaway also revealed further information on Reign Bar’s response to the legal demands, saying the response from the establishment was “unsatisfactory” and confirming the investigation is still ongoing.

“We want them to give us a game plan of how they’re going to make sure that they aren’t attracting people who would do crimes in front of their building and spill into the street,” Hanaway said. “They really don’t want to take any ownership of anything that’s outside of the four squares of the building.”

When asked which establishments Hanaway’s office is looking into, she would not reveal the names.

“Like any impending investigation, I can’t go into details until we make it public,” Hanaway said.

