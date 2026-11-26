PITTSBURGH — Aaron Rodgers came to Pittsburgh in a Chevy.

He left it sitting atop a flamethrower.

The Pittsburgh Steelers cut the four-time MVP on Wednesday, shortly after he torched Steelers coach Mike McCarthy during an appearance on ESPN's "The Pat McAfee Show."

The move capped a chaotic 18 hours in which the team announced it was benching the 42-year-old future Hall of Famer for backup Mason Rudolph ahead of Friday's visit from Denver.

Rodgers responded by taking an excused absence from the club, then used the unexpected time off to go on McAfee's show and repeatedly call out the 62-year-old McCarthy's mental fitness. Rodgers told McAfee he found out about the surprise decision to bench him while on the phone with teammates, including tight end Pat Freiermuth.

McCarthy said later Wednesday, after Rodgers was released, that there were "continuous efforts" to reach the player he's known for two decades dating to their time together in Green Bay.

While McCarthy declined to get into personal conversations, he said things came to a head Tuesday when Rodgers offered an "ultimatum" that McCarthy felt was "clearly out of his job description."

Asked if the decision to cut Rodgers came after he went scorched earth on national television, McCarthy said he couldn't pinpoint the exact timeline because he was in and out of meetings all afternoon.

A Pittsburgh native hired in January to replace Mike Tomlin, McCarthy also brushed off Rodgers' suggestion that the coach had lost the team, saying he had a "very direct, very honest" meeting with the club's players' council after practice Wednesday and believes the Steelers will respond with the proper urgency.

"This is a growth opportunity that I intend to take full advantage of," McCarthy added.

Rodgers says McCarthy fell asleep and blew off meetings

In a blistering offensive, Rodgers painted McCarthy — whom he played under during a long, successful run in Green Bay earlier in their careers — as woefully out of touch.

He described a quarterback meeting last Wednesday where McCarthy arrived late, sat down "and within 10 minutes began snoring," woke up and nodded off again minutes later, then eventually "walks out of the room like nothing happened." Rodgers also said McCarthy missed an offensive meeting Thursday, missed a walkthrough Friday and a morning meeting Saturday, and did not hold a team meeting that night ahead of Sunday's 19-16 loss at Philadelphia.

"And then comes to Sunday, when obviously we struggled and the product wasn't great," Rodgers said, adding that McCarthy broke up the halftime locker room meeting by saying "1-2-3 Packers."

McCarthy didn't deny he misspoke, citing the emotions of the game and the long hours for what he called an "embarrassing moment."

Rodgers said he felt it was the right thing to bring up the issues to McCarthy as a longtime league star instead of putting it on others with fewer years, shaky roster positions or those who "haven't made 400 million dollars in the NFL."

"Me? I don't care, what are you going to do to me?" Rodgers said. "Like I said, you're going to release me? Cool. You're going to deflect this thing and make it that you were trying to bench me and that I'm at home contemplating whether or not I'm going to accept a benching? Couldn't be farther from the truth.

"That word never came up in our meetings. What came up was: sleeping, habits, game plan, understanding what we're doing, being able to call a play, being able to call a game without the game sheet."

The scene played out bizarrely during Rodgers' extended appearance on the show on which he has been an occasional contributor. McCarthy waded through a throng of assembled reporters in the lobby at the Steelers' facility — most of them huddled over their phones listening to Rodgers — after practice ended.

Minutes later, in a subdued locker room, the Steelers tried pick up the pieces declined to get into specifics about Rodgers' accusations but didn't outright dismiss them, either.

Speculation about McCarthy's habits and commitment to his job is nothing new. A former NFL quarterback confirmed that he saw McCarthy asleep during a meeting at an earlier coaching stop. The player spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because of the delicate nature of the topic.

Asked if he's confident McCarthy can lead the team going forward, Freiermuth responded with a simple "I'm confident" but little else.

Rudolph, who has developed a good friendship with Rodgers over the last 18 months, called him "nothing but the epitome of a first-class teammate."

Wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling, who played alongside Rodgers and under McCarthy as a rookie in Green Bay in 2018, acknowledged there was general frustration about the team's recent performance but allowed, "I didn't think it was this."

Steelers cutting a QB of Rodgers' status is unusual in NFL history

Rodgers has already said this will be his last season. Now it's fair to wonder if he'll reach the end of it on an NFL roster after McCarthy turned to Rudolph, a longtime backup, with the Steelers (6-4) trying to snap out of a two-game funk.

There's little precedent for replacing a future Hall of Famer and Super Bowl winner midseason. Johnny Unitas, playing out his final days in a Chargers uniform, got benched for rookie Dan Fouts after four games in 1973.

Joe Namath never played again after throwing four picks in a loss to Chicago during a late-career cameo for the Los Angeles Rams a month into the 1977 season.

More recently, Denver replaced Peyton Manning with Brock Osweiler midway through 2015 even with the club sitting at 7-2, though Manning's health was a contributing factor in the decision. Manning returned in the season finale and then served as a game manager in the playoffs as the Broncos' dominant defense led the franchise to its third Super Bowl victory.

Manning walked off the field with the Lombardi Trophy in tow in his final game.

This is not that.

While the Steelers are currently in playoff position, their next three games are against AFC West-leading Denver, surging Houston and AFC South leader Jacksonville. While they can probably withstand one loss or maybe two, three would be catastrophic.

Enter Rudolph, who rescued Pittsburgh's season and briefly earned folk hero status in 2023 by coming off the bench in December and leading a surge to a playoff berth.

That didn't stop the Steelers from moving on from him immediately, bringing in Russell Wilson and Justin Fields in 2024 and then Rodgers in 2025, a move designed to help Pittsburgh end a postseason victory drought that's nearing a decade.

"Does it put some of us in an awkward space? Yes," Rudolph said. "But again, it's just another sort of opportunity to overcome adversity."

Rodgers took Steelers to the playoffs before returning to play for McCarthy

Rodgers — who first met with Pittsburgh as a free agent in March 2025 while visiting the facility in a nondescript Chevrolet sedan, wearing a hat and sunglasses to deflect attention — was effective if not spectacular last season, which ended with a blowout loss at home to Houston in the wild-card round of the playoffs. His future seemed uncertain until the Steelers hired McCarthy to replace Tomlin, a job Rodgers played a hand in helping McCarthy land, though how big a hand is up for debate.

Rodgers opted to make one last run at a championship while reuniting with the coach he won a Super Bowl with in early 2011.

Any shot at a storybook ending is gone. For Rodgers and perhaps his now-former team.

Pittsburgh is 2-4 on the road, where it figures to be when the playoffs start if the Steelers can't track down Cincinnati for the AFC North title.

And the team's inconsistent play has offered little evidence that it is a legitimate threat to have an extended postseason stay.

Rodgers' performance was a mixed bag. At times he hardly looked like the league's oldest player, even outdueling Cincinnati star Joe Burrow in a victory over the Bengals in late September. During others, his MVP-winning extended prime looked light years away.

He's struggled to make an impact of late, often checking the ball down to running backs Jaylen Warren and Rico Dowdle or taking sacks behind an inconsistent offensive line when trying to push the ball down the field to a receiving group that has underperformed, particularly two-time Pro Bowler DK Metcalf.

What happens next to a player who has always leaned into doing things on his terms at all times is unclear. Pittsburgh was supposed to be his third and final NFL stop. Whether any quarterback-needy team will be willing to take on the considerable baggage Rodgers brings is anybody's guess.

He seemed content on Tuesday, spending time in the locker room trading jokes with Rudolph and longtime defensive tackle Cam Heyward after addressing reporters.

Barely eight hours later, Rodgers was no longer the starter. Shortly after that, he was no longer a Steeler, the latest and perhaps final twist in a journey that will end with him getting a gold jacket at the Pro Football Hall of Fame, even if this ends up being an inglorious off-ramp for all involved.

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