Updated November 28, 2026 at 9:04 AM CST

KABUL, Afghanistan — An explosion at a primary and middle school in the eastern Afghan province of Kunar Saturday killed 10 people and wounded another 110, most of them children, officials said, adding that the blast appeared to have originated in a neighboring depot for explosives.

Kunar Culture and Information Director Sami ul Haq Bayan said initial information indicated the blast at the school on the outskirts of the provincial capital, Asadabad, occurred due to negligence at the depot storing explosives belonging to mining companies. An investigation into the incident was underway, he said.

Interior ministry spokesman Abdul Mateen Qani put the death toll at 10, and said 110 had been wounded.

Footage from a ward in the hospital showed young children, several with bandaged heads and some lying two to a bed.

Noor Rahman, whose home is next door to the school, said he heard the explosion and saw dust rising.

"I ran straight into the dust, our own children were there," he said. "I entered one of the rooms, where there was screaming and shouting. I saw the hand of my niece, she was moving it. I rushed in, cleared away the bricks, and managed to pull her out, along with other injured (people)."

Haji Sulaiman, whose son was wounded in the blast, said he had been on his way to his shop when he heard and saw the explosion.

"Pieces of wood and human flesh were flying everywhere," said Sulaiman, adding that he ran toward the school. "When I arrived, I found children, some were dead, others were drenched in blood, and some rooftops were collapsed, the walls were gone, and nothing remained of the school."

Kunar Provincial Police Headquarters spokesperson Farid Dehqan said the explosion occurred at 10 a.m. at a school in the Andar Ser area on the outskirts of Asadabad.

Footage posted on social media showed cars bringing wounded children to the emergency department of a hospital in Asadabad, as well as images of the school building, part of which appeared to have collapsed.

Mining is a major industry in Afghanistan, a country that is rich in raw materials, including iron ore, copper, lead, zinc, gold, coal and precious stones. But safety standards at the mining companies are often poor, leading to accidents.

Gemstone mining is on the rise in Kunar, with various companies extracting precious stones which are subsequently sold at auction.

In August, a hand grenade attack at a school complex in the Afghan capital, Kabul, wounded more than 40 children aged between 9 and 14.

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